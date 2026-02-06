Attack on military TCC in Rivne: unknown individuals helped men escape after military medical commission

$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:55 PM • 966 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 2962 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 5728 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 6162 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 9780 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 9940 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 20484 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16722 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19495 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 62053 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General AlekseevFebruary 6, 07:45 AM • 8164 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJFebruary 6, 08:45 AM • 10893 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISWFebruary 6, 09:36 AM • 15730 views
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesVideoFebruary 6, 10:22 AM • 9580 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 16848 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 9798 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 16984 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 20487 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 32312 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 62054 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 19160 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 22069 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 31304 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 34532 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 74097 views
Attack on military TCC in Rivne: unknown individuals helped men escape after military medical commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

In Rivne on February 6, unknown individuals attacked a TCC notification group, injuring a serviceman. As a result of the attack, conscripts fled from the service vehicle.

Attack on military TCC in Rivne: unknown individuals helped men escape after military medical commission

In Rivne on February 6, unknown individuals attacked a notification group of the Rivne Regional Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) and helped conscripted men escape. This was reported by the Rivne Regional TCC and SP, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that today, TCC servicemen were accompanying conscripted men after they had undergone a military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service.

Two vehicles with unknown citizens blocked the passage of a military vehicle, and unknown individuals attacked TCC and SP servicemen. As a result, one of the servicemen was injured and sent to a medical facility.

- the report states.

The TCC also emphasized that as a result of the attack, conscripted citizens fled from the service vehicle.

The command of the Rivne Regional TCC sent a report regarding the commission of a criminal offense to the police.

Recall

On February 5, in Odesa, an unknown man attacked a TCC serviceman during a document check, using tear gas and inflicting a stab wound. The victim was hospitalized, and his condition is stable.

Shooting at a TCC notification group in Vinnytsia: the perpetrator has been notified of suspicion06.02.26, 11:49 • 2192 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Rivne