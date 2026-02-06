Attack on military TCC in Rivne: unknown individuals helped men escape after military medical commission
Kyiv • UNN
In Rivne on February 6, unknown individuals attacked a TCC notification group, injuring a serviceman. As a result of the attack, conscripts fled from the service vehicle.
In Rivne on February 6, unknown individuals attacked a notification group of the Rivne Regional Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) and helped conscripted men escape. This was reported by the Rivne Regional TCC and SP, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that today, TCC servicemen were accompanying conscripted men after they had undergone a military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service.
Two vehicles with unknown citizens blocked the passage of a military vehicle, and unknown individuals attacked TCC and SP servicemen. As a result, one of the servicemen was injured and sent to a medical facility.
The TCC also emphasized that as a result of the attack, conscripted citizens fled from the service vehicle.
The command of the Rivne Regional TCC sent a report regarding the commission of a criminal offense to the police.
Recall
On February 5, in Odesa, an unknown man attacked a TCC serviceman during a document check, using tear gas and inflicting a stab wound. The victim was hospitalized, and his condition is stable.
Shooting at a TCC notification group in Vinnytsia: the perpetrator has been notified of suspicion06.02.26, 11:49 • 2192 views