Shooting at a TCC notification group in Vinnytsia: the perpetrator has been notified of suspicion

The Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office has officially charged a local resident who opened fire on representatives of the territorial recruitment center and a police officer. The incident occurred in early February in the city center, but law enforcement officers managed to apprehend the shooter only a few days after the crime. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of February 1, 2026, near the Central Market of Vinnytsia, the suspect fired several shots from an unidentified weapon at a notification group. At that time, the group included a community officer and servicemen of the Vinnytsia OMTCK and SP, who were carrying out mobilization measures. Fortunately, none of the law enforcement representatives, military personnel, or accidental passers-by were injured.

After the shooting, the man immediately fled the scene. Law enforcement officers launched a large-scale search operation, which ended on February 4 with the apprehension of the perpetrator. Currently, investigators of the Vinnytsia District Police Department are conducting a pre-trial investigation to establish the origin of the weapon and the motives for the attack.

Legal qualification and preventive measure

The Vinnytsia District Prosecutor's Office charges the detainee with encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer and servicemen. According to Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, such actions are punishable by a long prison term or even life imprisonment.

Prosecutors have already filed a motion with the court to apply the strictest preventive measure against the suspect - detention without the right to bail. The court hearing on this issue is expected to take place in the near future. Law enforcement agencies emphasize that any attempts to forcibly obstruct mobilization measures will be punished in accordance with wartime norms.

Protection for $2,000: a scheme to forcibly 'shield' men from mobilization exposed in Vinnytsia