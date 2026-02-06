Shooting at a TCC notification group in Vinnytsia: the perpetrator has been notified of suspicion

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 1182 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 3490 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 38456 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 41482 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 33254 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 46759 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 84649 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 33762 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31130 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23510 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3m/s
78%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14-year-old boy injuredFebruary 6, 12:14 AM • 6652 views
In Yalta, students from privileged categories are left without monetary surcharges to scholarships - CNSFebruary 6, 12:45 AM • 4782 views
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 9186 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 11941 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks04:30 AM • 11011 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 19862 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 38456 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 84649 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 76474 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 106454 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 12912 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 16114 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 25491 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 28953 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 62492 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Gold

Shooting at a TCC notification group in Vinnytsia: the perpetrator has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

The Vinnytsia prosecutor's office has notified a man of suspicion for shooting at TCC representatives and a police officer. The incident occurred on February 1 in Vinnytsia, and the shooter was detained on February 4.

Shooting at a TCC notification group in Vinnytsia: the perpetrator has been notified of suspicion

The Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office has officially charged a local resident who opened fire on representatives of the territorial recruitment center and a police officer. The incident occurred in early February in the city center, but law enforcement officers managed to apprehend the shooter only a few days after the crime. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of February 1, 2026, near the Central Market of Vinnytsia, the suspect fired several shots from an unidentified weapon at a notification group. At that time, the group included a community officer and servicemen of the Vinnytsia OMTCK and SP, who were carrying out mobilization measures. Fortunately, none of the law enforcement representatives, military personnel, or accidental passers-by were injured.

After the shooting, the man immediately fled the scene. Law enforcement officers launched a large-scale search operation, which ended on February 4 with the apprehension of the perpetrator. Currently, investigators of the Vinnytsia District Police Department are conducting a pre-trial investigation to establish the origin of the weapon and the motives for the attack.

Legal qualification and preventive measure

The Vinnytsia District Prosecutor's Office charges the detainee with encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer and servicemen. According to Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, such actions are punishable by a long prison term or even life imprisonment.

Prosecutors have already filed a motion with the court to apply the strictest preventive measure against the suspect - detention without the right to bail. The court hearing on this issue is expected to take place in the near future. Law enforcement agencies emphasize that any attempts to forcibly obstruct mobilization measures will be punished in accordance with wartime norms.

Protection for $2,000: a scheme to forcibly 'shield' men from mobilization exposed in Vinnytsia23.01.26, 19:28 • 4658 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia