Protection for $2,000: a scheme to forcibly 'shield' men from mobilization exposed in Vinnytsia

In Vinnytsia, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group that, under the guise of public activity, organized paid "evasion" of conscripts from mobilization. The price of the issue was 2,000 US dollars per person. The suspects, under the guise of the public organization "Volunteer Battalion named after Ivan Bohun," positioned themselves as public activists. They spoke the right words about patriotism, veterans, and helping people. However, they specialized in something else. - the message says.

It is reported that the scheme was initiated by two local activists who previously belonged to various veteran and volunteer organizations. Together with three accomplices, they created a new NGO and began to quickly scale it, attracting hundreds of participants. New "members" were promised protection from mobilization.

In practice, this "protection" looked different. When law enforcement officers or TCC servicemen conducted mobilization measures, "activists" suddenly appeared on the scene. They acted harshly: interfered with the process, blocked the actions of officials, threatened, and sometimes used force. At least six such episodes were recorded in just one month. A ritual car "On the Shield" and even an ambulance were used for cover. What should be associated with respect and saving lives became an instrument of crime. Over time, the organization grew to about 300 participants, and its leaders began to create cells in the western regions of Ukraine. But the scheme was stopped by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office together with the regional SBU Department. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that on January 23, under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, SBU officers conducted 40 searches of active participants in the group. Telephones, electronic media, documentation, draft records, cash, and transport used to obstruct mobilization measures were seized.

Five people were detained.

They were notified of suspicion for threats and violence against law enforcement officers and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 4 of Article 345, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors are preparing a petition to the court to choose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention without the alternative of bail.

