Protection for $2,000: a scheme to forcibly 'shield' men from mobilization exposed in Vinnytsia

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
03:12 PM • 9816 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 11147 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 12495 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 20158 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 44116 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 20612 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 23744 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 32518 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 70479 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34860 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescuedVideoJanuary 23, 08:40 AM • 5988 views
Adjusted strikes on Kyiv and spied on the Defense Forces: SBU detained an agent of Russian special servicesPhotoJanuary 23, 08:47 AM • 8542 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possibleJanuary 23, 09:20 AM • 41791 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 17344 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 17053 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 9816 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 44116 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 70479 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 66686 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 69288 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Great Britain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 17138 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 17423 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 35493 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 50957 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 45738 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
SWIFT

Protection for $2,000: a scheme to forcibly 'shield' men from mobilization exposed in Vinnytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The scheme was initiated by two local activists who had previously been part of various veteran and volunteer organizations. Together with three accomplices, they created a new NGO and quickly began to scale it, attracting hundreds of participants. New 'members' were promised protection from mobilization.

Protection for $2,000: a scheme to forcibly 'shield' men from mobilization exposed in Vinnytsia

In Vinnytsia, a criminal group was exposed that, under the guise of public activity, organized paid "evasion" of conscripts from mobilization. The cost of services was 2 thousand dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In Vinnytsia, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group that, under the guise of public activity, organized paid "evasion" of conscripts from mobilization. The price of the issue was 2,000 US dollars per person. The suspects, under the guise of the public organization "Volunteer Battalion named after Ivan Bohun," positioned themselves as public activists. They spoke the right words about patriotism, veterans, and helping people. However, they specialized in something else.

- the message says.

It is reported that the scheme was initiated by two local activists who previously belonged to various veteran and volunteer organizations. Together with three accomplices, they created a new NGO and began to quickly scale it, attracting hundreds of participants. New "members" were promised protection from mobilization.

In practice, this "protection" looked different. When law enforcement officers or TCC servicemen conducted mobilization measures, "activists" suddenly appeared on the scene. They acted harshly: interfered with the process, blocked the actions of officials, threatened, and sometimes used force. At least six such episodes were recorded in just one month. A ritual car "On the Shield" and even an ambulance were used for cover. What should be associated with respect and saving lives became an instrument of crime. Over time, the organization grew to about 300 participants, and its leaders began to create cells in the western regions of Ukraine. But the scheme was stopped by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office together with the regional SBU Department.

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that on January 23, under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, SBU officers conducted 40 searches of active participants in the group. Telephones, electronic media, documentation, draft records, cash, and transport used to obstruct mobilization measures were seized.

Five people were detained.

They were notified of suspicion for threats and violence against law enforcement officers and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 4 of Article 345, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors are preparing a petition to the court to choose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention without the alternative of bail.

Recall

In Rivne region, law enforcement officers exposed a scheme for the illegal export of mobilized personnel from a training center, and detained an instructor of the basic general military training center.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies