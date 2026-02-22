Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghan territory in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
12:48 AM • 12564 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 21370 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 20095 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 36402 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 33262 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 35464 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 34306 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 27982 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 24585 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 28306 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2.1m/s
67%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Amnesty International reveals threat of execution for 30 activists in IranFebruary 21, 08:34 PM • 4500 views
Russians again attacked Sumy region with UAVs, 4 people died, including a woman and childrenFebruary 21, 08:59 PM • 5104 views
Taisia Povaliy called for the Russian occupation of Kyiv in an interview with Russian propaganda mediaVideoFebruary 21, 09:18 PM • 13106 views
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualtiesVideoFebruary 21, 10:57 PM • 12950 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missiles04:19 AM • 13933 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 54807 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 64126 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 75283 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 88918 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 126821 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Donald Tusk
Viktor Orbán
Jarosław Kaczyński
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 23871 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 27399 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 28790 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 20999 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 23604 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136

Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghan territory in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

The Pakistani military carried out airstrikes on the eastern provinces of Afghanistan, targeting militant camps. This was in response to recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, which resulted in numerous casualties.

Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghan territory in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks

The Pakistani Armed Forces carried out a series of cross-border airstrikes on targets in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan, targeting militant camps that Islamabad accuses of destabilizing the country. The operation was a direct response to recent suicide attacks in Pakistan, including a mosque bombing in Islamabad and an attack on a military convoy in Bannu district, which resulted in numerous casualties. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, Pakistani airstrikes hit Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, where residential buildings and a religious school came under fire. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reported "dozens killed and wounded," including women and children, calling Pakistan's actions a crime and a violation of international law. Local sources confirmed that dozens of members of one family were trapped under the rubble of a destroyed house in the Behsood area, causing mass outrage among the local population.

We carried out pinpoint strikes on seven camps and hideouts of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and ISIS-Khorasan terrorist groups. This action was necessary to protect the lives of our citizens and ensure regional security.

— said Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

Islamabad claims to have "irrefutable evidence" of terrorists being directed from Afghan territory and accuses the Taliban government of ignoring its obligations under the Doha Agreement.

The Pakistani military command warned that it would no longer exercise any restraint and would continue operations against militants regardless of their location. The Taliban, in turn, denies the presence of terrorist bases on its soil and promises to respond decisively to the aggression, which threatens the fragile truce between the two neighboring states.

ISIS intensifies attacks on new Syrian government amid army's announcement of anti-terrorist operation22.02.26, 05:39 • 2404 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Taliban
Islamabad
Afghanistan
Pakistan