Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghan territory in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks

The Pakistani Armed Forces carried out a series of cross-border airstrikes on targets in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan, targeting militant camps that Islamabad accuses of destabilizing the country. The operation was a direct response to recent suicide attacks in Pakistan, including a mosque bombing in Islamabad and an attack on a military convoy in Bannu district, which resulted in numerous casualties. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, Pakistani airstrikes hit Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, where residential buildings and a religious school came under fire. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reported "dozens killed and wounded," including women and children, calling Pakistan's actions a crime and a violation of international law. Local sources confirmed that dozens of members of one family were trapped under the rubble of a destroyed house in the Behsood area, causing mass outrage among the local population.

We carried out pinpoint strikes on seven camps and hideouts of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and ISIS-Khorasan terrorist groups. This action was necessary to protect the lives of our citizens and ensure regional security. — said Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

Islamabad claims to have "irrefutable evidence" of terrorists being directed from Afghan territory and accuses the Taliban government of ignoring its obligations under the Doha Agreement.

The Pakistani military command warned that it would no longer exercise any restraint and would continue operations against militants regardless of their location. The Taliban, in turn, denies the presence of terrorist bases on its soil and promises to respond decisively to the aggression, which threatens the fragile truce between the two neighboring states.

