ISIS intensifies attacks on new Syrian government amid army's announcement of anti-terrorist operation

The terrorist group "Islamic State" has officially claimed responsibility for two new attacks on Syrian security forces, as part of a broader wave of escalation in the region. In response to the militants' increased activity, the army of Syria's transitional government announced the start of a new phase of offensive operations aimed at completely destroying jihadist cells in desert areas and in the east of the country. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

According to the "Amaq" agency, controlled by the terrorists, the latest attacks were directed against security force patrols in Deir ez-Zor province and in the Es-Suweida desert. Several officers of the new national army were killed as a result of explosions and ambushes.

Analysts note that ISIS is trying to destabilize the government of Ahmed al-Sharaa, using the moment of transformation of the armed forces and the withdrawal of some foreign contingents from the country. In particular, the group's spokesman, in his first audio address in two years, named the fight against the "new secular regime" of Syria as a priority.

We are entering a phase of final cleansing of our territories. The new regime will not allow terrorists to use the transition period to restore their forces – said a representative of the Syrian Ministry of Defense during a briefing in Damascus.

The Syrian army, which recently joined the global coalition against ISIS, is deploying additional units in the Raqqa and Al-Hasakah areas. The new phase of operations involves not only direct combat clashes, but also increased control over prisons holding thousands of militants previously guarded by Kurdish forces.

Coordination of efforts with international partners, including air support, aims to cut off the terrorists' logistical routes between Syria and Iraq, where a significant number of detained extremists have recently been transferred.

