US launches series of airstrikes on dozens of Islamic State targets in Syria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The US Central Command reported a series of 10 airstrikes on more than 30 ISIS targets in Syria from February 3 to 12, 2026. Operation "Hawkeye Strike" eliminated or captured more than 50 militants, destroying over a hundred infrastructure facilities.

US launches series of airstrikes on dozens of Islamic State targets in Syria

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has reported on a large-scale air operation against the ISIS terrorist group in Syria. The attacks, which took place during the first half of February 2026, became another stage of Operation "Hawkeye Strike," aimed at the complete degradation of the extremists' combat capabilities and preventing their resurgence in the region. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Between February 3 and 12, American aviation carried out 10 pinpoint strikes, hitting more than 30 strategic terrorist targets. The main targets were weapons depots, communication nodes, and critical logistics facilities. According to the command's estimates, a total of more than 50 militants have been eliminated or captured in the last two months of the operation, and the number of destroyed infrastructure facilities has exceeded one hundred.

Syrian government begins deployment of forces in US-backed Kurdish areas03.02.26, 03:12 • 4761 view

The use of hundreds of high-precision weapons minimized collateral damage while inflicting maximum damage on ISIS's command structure. CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper emphasized that these strikes demonstrate the unwavering determination of the United States to pursue terrorists who threaten American citizens and service members, regardless of their location.

Political context and cooperation with Damascus

The airstrikes were a direct response to a December ambush in Palmyra, where two American soldiers and a translator were killed in an attack. An important feature of the current campaign is Washington's rapprochement with the new government in Damascus. Secretary of State Marco Rubio positively assessed Syria's role in the anti-terrorist coalition, noting the government's readiness for full coordination of efforts.

UN takes control of ISIS camps in Syria after Kurdish forces withdraw23.01.26, 03:22 • 4259 views

In parallel with military actions, the US completed a large-scale operation to transport more than 5,700 suspected terrorists from Syrian prisons to Iraq for further trial. These steps are taking place against the backdrop of a gradual reduction in the American military presence, including the evacuation of the Al-Tanf base, and a shift in priorities in relations with Kurdish formations in favor of strengthening the central government of Syria.

US begins transferring ISIS militants from Syria to Iraq22.01.26, 01:21 • 4355 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Central Command
Bloomberg L.P.
Iraq
Damascus
Syria
United States