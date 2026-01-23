$43.180.08
UN takes control of ISIS camps in Syria after Kurdish forces withdraw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The UN has taken over responsibility for managing displaced persons camps in Syria following the withdrawal of Kurdish forces. This affects approximately 28,000 civilians, mostly women and children, associated with ISIS.

UN takes control of ISIS camps in Syria after Kurdish forces withdraw

The United Nations has announced that it is taking responsibility for the management of large-scale displacement camps in northeastern Syria. This decision follows the rapid withdrawal of Kurdish "SDF" units, which for years had guarded tens of thousands of people associated with the Islamic State group. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, "SDF" forces left the Al-Hol camp, where, along with the Roj camp, about 28,000 civilians, mostly women and children, are located. UN representatives reported that the UN refugee agency "UNHCR" and the children's fund UNICEF have already arrived at the facilities to coordinate assistance. The Syrian government, which has established an external security perimeter around the camps, has expressed its readiness to facilitate international humanitarian groups.

Security problems and chaos

Despite the presence of Syrian government forces, the situation inside the camps remains unstable. UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric reported acts of looting and arson, which hinders full access of personnel to internal areas. The UN is actively negotiating with Damascus to ensure the security of humanitarian corridors and restore the supply of food and medicine to the camp residents.

Transfer of detainees to Iraq

In parallel with the humanitarian processes, an operation to transfer ISIS militants to Iraq has begun. The American military confirmed the transfer of the first group of 150 prisoners, while a total of up to 7,000 people are planned to be evacuated. The Iraqi authorities have already declared their readiness to initiate legal proceedings against the detainees within their national justice system and called on the international community to cooperate on this issue. 

Stepan Haftko

