03:45 PM • 8562 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 11626 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 20779 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 16696 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 24385 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 23216 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 23395 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21379 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17847 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 37734 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Syria gives Kurds four days to integrate, US ends support - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The Syrian government has given Kurdish forces four days to integrate their enclave, and the US has urged them to agree. This is the biggest change in territorial control since 2024, causing concern.

Syria gives Kurds four days to integrate, US ends support - Reuters

The Syrian government on Tuesday gave Kurdish forces a four-day deadline to agree to integrate their last enclave into the central state. The Kurds' former main ally, the US, urged them to agree. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

US Ambassador Tom Barrack called the integration "the greatest opportunity" for Kurds in Syria on social media, noting that the primary role of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a counterweight to ISIS militants was practically over, and that the US was not interested in a long-term presence in the country, signaling an end to American support.

The SDF, which has lost significant territory in recent days due to the advance of government forces, said they accept the ceasefire and will not engage in hostilities unless attacked.

Kurds in Syria doubt future US support13.12.24, 11:30 • 14059 views

The Syrian government announced an agreement with the SDF to develop a plan for the integration of Hasakah province, otherwise state troops would enter two cities controlled by the Kurds. As part of the integration, the SDF is to propose a candidate for the position of Deputy Minister of Defense in Damascus.

This rapid turnaround on one of Syria's main fronts has been the biggest change in territorial control since the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in 2024 and raises concerns about the security of facilities holding ISIS militants, the publication emphasizes.

Syrian government forces achieved their biggest victory since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime: the Kurds retreated19.01.26, 21:14 • 3920 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Reuters
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
Syria
United States