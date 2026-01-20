Syria gives Kurds four days to integrate, US ends support - Reuters

The Syrian government on Tuesday gave Kurdish forces a four-day deadline to agree to integrate their last enclave into the central state. The Kurds' former main ally, the US, urged them to agree. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

US Ambassador Tom Barrack called the integration "the greatest opportunity" for Kurds in Syria on social media, noting that the primary role of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a counterweight to ISIS militants was practically over, and that the US was not interested in a long-term presence in the country, signaling an end to American support.

The SDF, which has lost significant territory in recent days due to the advance of government forces, said they accept the ceasefire and will not engage in hostilities unless attacked.

Kurds in Syria doubt future US support

The Syrian government announced an agreement with the SDF to develop a plan for the integration of Hasakah province, otherwise state troops would enter two cities controlled by the Kurds. As part of the integration, the SDF is to propose a candidate for the position of Deputy Minister of Defense in Damascus.

This rapid turnaround on one of Syria's main fronts has been the biggest change in territorial control since the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in 2024 and raises concerns about the security of facilities holding ISIS militants, the publication emphasizes.

Syrian government forces achieved their biggest victory since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime: the Kurds retreated