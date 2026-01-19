$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 6668 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 11473 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 13967 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 15774 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 18633 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14945 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 33627 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 33155 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18174 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Syrian government forces achieved their biggest victory since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime: the Kurds retreated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Syrian government forces strengthened their control over the northern and eastern regions after the withdrawal of Kurdish units. This marked the biggest change in the control map since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in 2024.

Syrian government forces achieved their biggest victory since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime: the Kurds retreated
Photo: Reuters

Syrian government forces on Monday strengthened their control over the northern and eastern regions of the country. This happened after the sudden retreat of Kurdish units, which significantly strengthened the position of President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from these areas is the most significant change in the control map since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in 2024. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Syrian army stated that "several" militants of the terrorist group "Islamic State" escaped from a prison in the city of Shaddadi, which was previously under Kurdish control.

Situation in Aleppo: Rescuers entered city districts after five days of fighting between government and Kurds12.01.26, 00:52 • 4422 views

Official Damascus accused the SDF of deliberately releasing prisoners. At the same time, SDF representatives rejected the accusations, stating that they lost control of the facility as a result of an attack by government forces.

Soldiers gathered near the prison in Raqqa. Photo: Reuters
Soldiers gathered near the prison in Raqqa. Photo: Reuters

According to the Kurdish side, thousands of militants were held in Shaddadi prison, but the exact number of escapees is not yet disclosed.

Government troops deployed to oil fields

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, SDF forces agreed to leave the provinces of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor. These regions are of strategic importance as they contain Syria's main oil fields.

Oil fields. Photo: Reuters
Oil fields. Photo: Reuters

For a long time, Damascus demanded the full integration of Kurdish units into the state armed forces, which was the reason for the recent clashes before the agreements were reached.

International reaction and the role of mediators

Turkey welcomed the signing of the agreement between President al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi. President Tayyip Erdogan called for the immediate implementation of the document's terms, which provide for the full merger of Kurdish fighters with the Syrian army. The United States played an important role in mediating between the parties, which, under the administration of Donald Trump, established close ties with the al-Sharaa government, despite previous years of supporting Kurdish units in the war against ISIS. 

Syrian government forces stormed Raqqa, continuing their offensive on Kurdish-controlled areas18.01.26, 18:50 • 6098 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
Donald Trump
Syria
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
United States