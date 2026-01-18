Syrian government forces stormed Raqqa, continuing their offensive on Kurdish-controlled areas

On Sunday, Syrian government forces entered the city of Raqqa as part of their offensive in areas held by Kurdish forces in eastern Syria, UNN reports, citing AP.

The military advance on the city deep into eastern Syria came after tensions flared earlier this month between Damascus and the US-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), leading to deadly clashes and the government taking control of three Aleppo districts from Kurdish militants. The SDF is also losing ground in Deir ez-Zor province.

Talks on the integration of Kurdish units into the Syrian army ended without results

The SDF did not immediately comment on the developments in Raqqa but had previously stated that their forces prevented attacks by the Islamic State group in some areas of the city.

An Associated Press reporter in the area said large military convoys stormed the city and were met by residents. The SDF appeared to have retreated.

