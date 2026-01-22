US begins transferring ISIS militants from Syria to Iraq

Photo: Reuters

The American military announced the successful transfer of the first group of 150 detainees from the "Islamic State" group from Syria to Iraq. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The operation was launched after the rapid collapse of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which jeopardized the security of prisons and camps in northeastern Syria. According to the official plan, a total of up to 7,000 ISIS militants may be transferred to Iraqi facilities in the future.

International Coordination and Security Risks

US Admiral Brad Cooper emphasized the importance of cooperation with local authorities to complete the mission.

US eliminates 'experienced' terrorist leader in Syria responsible for killing Americans

We are closely coordinating with regional partners, including the government of Iraq, and sincerely appreciate their role in ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS – said the commander-in-chief of American forces in the Middle East.

The transfer of militants from the detention center in Hasakah to safe locations in Iraq is a critical step to prevent the escape of terrorists amid instability in the region.

Interaction with the new Syrian government

The US Central Command also reported on Admiral Cooper's contact with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. During the conversation, the Syrian side was informed about the logistics of transferring prisoners. Cooper "expressed the expectation that Syrian forces, as well as all other forces, would avoid any actions that could hinder this" to ensure the security of humanitarian and military corridors during the transportation of dangerous individuals.

Syria gives Kurds four days to integrate, US ends support - Reuters