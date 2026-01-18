US eliminates 'experienced' terrorist leader in Syria responsible for killing Americans

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 13265 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 22224 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 20384 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 31810 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 42047 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 36379 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 52885 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28684 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44085 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36165 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entailsJanuary 17, 02:20 PM • 6192 views
Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GURJanuary 17, 02:47 PM • 4852 views
Russia may be preparing strikes on facilities serving nuclear power plants - ZelenskyyJanuary 17, 03:40 PM • 4146 views
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of UkraineJanuary 17, 04:25 PM • 7784 views
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport FederationJanuary 17, 04:36 PM • 4684 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 21775 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 52885 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 30337 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 61991 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 92125 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Ali Khamenei
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Greenland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 19796 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 17603 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 15888 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 15436 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 27030 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

US eliminates 'experienced' terrorist leader in Syria responsible for killing Americans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

US Central Command eliminated Bilal Hassan al-Jasim, an ISIS leader responsible for the December 13 attack in Palmyra that killed two American servicemen and a translator. This airstrike is part of the US campaign against terrorists in the region.

US eliminates 'experienced' terrorist leader in Syria responsible for killing Americans
Photo: AP

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported the elimination of an experienced terrorist leader as a result of an airstrike in northwestern Syria. The liquidated militant Bilal Hasan al-Jasim was directly linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) attack that occurred on December 13 in Palmyra. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, al-Jasim was the one who planned the attacks and coordinated the actions of the ISIS militant who ambushed American troops in December. We remind you that two US servicemen and a civilian translator died in the city of Palmyra at that time.

Britain and France launch airstrikes on Islamic State underground depot in Syria04.01.26, 01:31 • 10619 views

The strike, carried out on Friday, was part of a large-scale US campaign aimed at completely destroying terrorist cells in the region.

This strike demonstrates our determination to pursue terrorists who attack our forces

— said Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

Scale of the operation against ISIS

American troops have significantly intensified their actions in Syria after the events of December 13. According to official data:

  • more than 100 infrastructure facilities and ISIS weapons depots were hit;
    • more than 300 militants were detained last year;
      • more than 20 field commanders were eliminated.

        President Donald Trump previously promised to inflict "great damage" on groups responsible for the deaths of Americans. He also noted effective cooperation with the new Syrian government, which Washington recognized as an ally after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024. 

        US threatens Syria with sanctions over Kurds - WSJ17.01.26, 12:14 • 9116 views

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the World
        United States Central Command
        Bashar al-Assad
        Donald Trump
        Syria
        United States