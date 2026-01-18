US eliminates 'experienced' terrorist leader in Syria responsible for killing Americans

Photo: AP

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported the elimination of an experienced terrorist leader as a result of an airstrike in northwestern Syria. The liquidated militant Bilal Hasan al-Jasim was directly linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) attack that occurred on December 13 in Palmyra. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, al-Jasim was the one who planned the attacks and coordinated the actions of the ISIS militant who ambushed American troops in December. We remind you that two US servicemen and a civilian translator died in the city of Palmyra at that time.

The strike, carried out on Friday, was part of a large-scale US campaign aimed at completely destroying terrorist cells in the region.

This strike demonstrates our determination to pursue terrorists who attack our forces — said Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

Scale of the operation against ISIS

American troops have significantly intensified their actions in Syria after the events of December 13. According to official data:

more than 100 infrastructure facilities and ISIS weapons depots were hit;

more than 300 militants were detained last year;

more than 20 field commanders were eliminated.

President Donald Trump previously promised to inflict "great damage" on groups responsible for the deaths of Americans. He also noted effective cooperation with the new Syrian government, which Washington recognized as an ally after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.

