Syrian government begins deployment of forces in US-backed Kurdish areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The Syrian government has begun deploying security forces in the northeastern regions previously controlled by Kurds. This is part of an agreement to integrate the "Syrian Democratic Forces" into state institutions, brokered by the United States.

Syrian government begins deployment of forces in US-backed Kurdish areas

The Syrian government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, has begun the official deployment of security forces in the country's northeastern regions, previously controlled by the Kurds. This step is part of a large-scale agreement on the integration of the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) into state institutions, which was concluded with the active mediation of the United States at the end of January. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The first units of internal troops have already entered the city of Hasakah, coordinating their actions with SDF representatives. According to the plan, on Tuesday, a similar group of law enforcement officers will begin work in Qamishli, and subsequently state control will be established over Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor. It is reported that SDF fighters will not be disbanded immediately, but will gradually integrate into the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Syria.

This is a historic milestone on the path to national reconciliation and unity in Syria

— said US Special Envoy Tom Barrack.

The agreement also provides for the transfer of strategic oil fields, border crossings, and Qamishli airport to Damascus's control within the next 10 days.

President Trump's position and the new reality of Syria

US President Donald Trump, in a phone conversation with Ahmed al-Sharaa, welcomed the agreements reached, emphasizing the importance of a unified Syrian state without internal enclaves. The new Syrian authorities, who replaced Bashar al-Assad's regime in early 2025, officially recognized the cultural and linguistic rights of the Kurds, seeking to peacefully end the long-standing confrontation.

Despite a difficult start and periodic violations of the ceasefire, the current deployment of forces in Kobani and other rural areas indicates real progress in implementing the 14 points of the January agreement. Washington, which has supported the Kurds for years, is now betting on the stability of the central government in Damascus to finally eradicate the remnants of terrorist groups.

Stepan Haftko

Village
Bloomberg L.P.
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
Donald Trump
Syria
United States