US prepares to open embassy in Syria after 14-year hiatus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Trump administration has informed Congress of plans for a phased reopening of the US diplomatic mission in Syria, which has been closed since 2012. Washington has begun funding preparatory work, and special envoy Tom Barrack is lobbying for Syria's full reintegration.

US prepares to open embassy in Syria after 14-year hiatus

The administration of Donald Trump has officially informed Congress about plans for a phased resumption of the American diplomatic mission in Syria, which has remained closed since 2012. Washington has already begun funding preparatory work, and US special envoy Tom Barrack is actively lobbying for Syria's full reintegration into the world community and the lifting of remaining economic sanctions. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The administration intends to implement a phased approach to the potential resumption of embassy operations in Syria. This is a priority task to ensure stability in the region and establish ties with the new Syrian government.

— the US State Department said in a statement.

Diplomatic rapprochement and new allies

The return of American diplomats to Damascus is part of the Trump administration's broader Middle East strategy, which involves close cooperation with President al-Sharaa in the fight against terrorism.

US begins transferring ISIS militants from Syria to Iraq22.01.26, 01:21 • 4400 views

Tom Barrack, who already raised the US flag over the ambassador's residence last year, emphasizes that Syria has demonstrated its readiness for partnership by joining the coalition against ISIS. It is expected that the resumption of the embassy's work will allow the US to directly control the country's reconstruction processes and strengthen its influence in contrast to Iranian and Russian interests, which dominated during Assad's time.

Security challenges and troop withdrawal

Despite plans to open the embassy, the Pentagon has simultaneously begun the process of a complete withdrawal of the American military contingent from Syria, transferring strategic bases to the control of the new Syrian army.

US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJ19.02.26, 05:56 • 29504 views

Washington believes that a large military presence is no longer necessary, as Damascus is capable of independently guaranteeing security with the support of Western allies. At the same time, the State Department remains cautious about the exact timing of the full-time return of personnel, as risks from radical groups still remain in the country.

US launches series of airstrikes on dozens of Islamic State targets in Syria15.02.26, 00:20 • 7898 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
United States Congress
Damascus
Donald Trump
Syria
United States