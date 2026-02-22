Washington hosted a march on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Photo: CNN

Hundreds of activists and members of the diplomatic corps gathered on the National Mall in Washington to march to the residence of the Russian ambassador, demanding increased sanctions pressure on the Kremlin. Participants in the action emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with modern weapons and condemned international sports organizations for censoring Ukrainian athletes. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

During the rally, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Ukraine Denys Senik emphasized the critical need for long-range weapons, particularly Tomahawk missiles, the provision of which is currently blocked by the Donald Trump administration. Wounded Ukrainian serviceman Andriy Smolensky, in a comment to the media, stressed that strict economic restrictions are "the only language" understood by the Russian leadership.

Throughout the march, demonstrators chanted slogans about recognizing Russia as a terrorist state and demanded the aggressor's complete financial isolation to achieve a just peace.

We must exert all possible pressure to ensure that the aggressor has neither the money nor the means to continue this war – stated Ambassador of the European Union to the USA Jovita Neliupšienė during her speech.

Solidarity with athletes and hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough

The march participants paid special attention to supporting skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from the 2026 Winter Olympics due to a helmet depicting deceased Ukrainian athletes.

The organizer of the action, Nadiya Shaporynska, noted that despite the difficult situation at the front, the Ukrainian community in the USA hopes for the effectiveness of trilateral negotiations between Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow. Activists emphasized that Ukraine seeks not just a ceasefire, but a lasting peace based on international law and the restoration of territorial integrity.

