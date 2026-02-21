$43.270.00
05:20 PM • 22402 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 21646 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 30267 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 30386 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 25978 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23287 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27044 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 36840 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27796 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31736 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in ZaporizhzhiaFebruary 21, 01:35 PM • 19242 views
Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern UkraineFebruary 21, 02:51 PM • 12686 views
"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of AfricansFebruary 21, 03:05 PM • 7450 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 17607 views
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countries04:35 PM • 13785 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 47964 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 57229 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 69002 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 83298 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 121073 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 17612 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 24023 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 25707 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 18192 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 20839 views
Mass protests against the EU defense program took place in Warsaw outside the Presidential Palace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Protests took place in Warsaw against Poland's participation in the European defense project SAFE. The opposition demands a veto on the bill, which, in their opinion, threatens the country's sovereignty.

Mass protests against the EU defense program took place in Warsaw outside the Presidential Palace

Opposition supporters gathered in the center of the Polish capital on Saturday, demanding to block the country's participation in the European defense project SAFE. Activists called on the president to veto the relevant bill, considering it a threat to Poland's sovereignty. This was reported by PolsatNews, writes UNN.

Details

We beg and implore you to veto the SAFE Act. No to SAFE – yes to Poland

– said demonstration leader Adam Borowski during an address to the president's office.

Political confrontation and government reaction

Prime Minister Donald Tusk sharply reacted to the protests, linking the opposition's actions to the interests of the Kremlin. He noted that the SAFE program is primarily about money for the Polish arms industry, and attempts to block it harm the state's security.

Orban blocked aid to Ukraine, Kaczynski is trying to block SAFE. Guess who's happy

– Tusk wrote on the social network X.

Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT20.02.26, 20:27 • 36840 views

The SAFE program is designed to strengthen the defense capabilities of EU countries and reduce their dependence on American weapons. It gives Poland access to loans totaling about 43.7 billion euros at favorable interest rates. Tusk's government insists that these funds are critically important for modernizing the army, while the opposition sees the credit instrument as a threat to the country's financial independence.

Is it beneficial for Putin? Tusk reacted to Hungary's blocking of aid to Ukraine21.02.26, 19:58 • 3842 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
State budget
Social network
War in Ukraine
European Union
Jarosław Kaczyński
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán
Poland