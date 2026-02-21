Opposition supporters gathered in the center of the Polish capital on Saturday, demanding to block the country's participation in the European defense project SAFE. Activists called on the president to veto the relevant bill, considering it a threat to Poland's sovereignty. This was reported by PolsatNews, writes UNN.

Details

We beg and implore you to veto the SAFE Act. No to SAFE – yes to Poland – said demonstration leader Adam Borowski during an address to the president's office.

Political confrontation and government reaction

Prime Minister Donald Tusk sharply reacted to the protests, linking the opposition's actions to the interests of the Kremlin. He noted that the SAFE program is primarily about money for the Polish arms industry, and attempts to block it harm the state's security.

Orban blocked aid to Ukraine, Kaczynski is trying to block SAFE. Guess who's happy – Tusk wrote on the social network X.

Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT

The SAFE program is designed to strengthen the defense capabilities of EU countries and reduce their dependence on American weapons. It gives Poland access to loans totaling about 43.7 billion euros at favorable interest rates. Tusk's government insists that these funds are critically important for modernizing the army, while the opposition sees the credit instrument as a threat to the country's financial independence.

Is it beneficial for Putin? Tusk reacted to Hungary's blocking of aid to Ukraine