Is it beneficial for Putin? Tusk reacted to Hungary's blocking of aid to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted to Hungary's decision to block European financial aid for Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

Prime Minister Orban blocked European aid to Ukraine, and Jarosław Kaczyński (leader of "Law and Justice" - ed.) is trying to block the SAFE program, which means money for defense and the Polish defense industry. Guess who benefits from this - Tusk's post reads.

Probably, the Prime Minister of Poland hinted at the Russian Federation and its dictator, Vladimir Putin.

Context

On February 20, Hungary blocked an agreed EU loan for Ukraine of 90 billion euros. This loan was agreed in December by EU leaders as a lifeline for Kyiv, as a budget deficit is looming in April.

According to FT, if the decision is not unblocked, Ukraine risks financial collapse as early as the second quarter of the year.

Recall

On Saturday, February 21, one of the most tense election campaigns in recent years began in Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and opposition politician Péter Magyar are competing for the post of head of government.