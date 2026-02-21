$43.270.00
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body
February 20, 07:44 PM
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Is it beneficial for Putin? Tusk reacted to Hungary's blocking of aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on Hungary's blocking of European aid to Ukraine. He noted that this benefits certain forces, including those from Russia.

Is it beneficial for Putin? Tusk reacted to Hungary's blocking of aid to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted to Hungary's decision to block European financial aid for Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

Prime Minister Orban blocked European aid to Ukraine, and Jarosław Kaczyński (leader of "Law and Justice" - ed.) is trying to block the SAFE program, which means money for defense and the Polish defense industry. Guess who benefits from this

- Tusk's post reads.

Probably, the Prime Minister of Poland hinted at the Russian Federation and its dictator, Vladimir Putin.

Context

On February 20, Hungary blocked an agreed EU loan for Ukraine of 90 billion euros. This loan was agreed in December by EU leaders as a lifeline for Kyiv, as a budget deficit is looming in April.

According to FT, if the decision is not unblocked, Ukraine risks financial collapse as early as the second quarter of the year.

Recall

On Saturday, February 21, one of the most tense election campaigns in recent years began in Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and opposition politician Péter Magyar are competing for the post of head of government.

Yevhen Ustimenko

