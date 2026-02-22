Iranian students resume mass anti-government protests for the first time since January shootings

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
12:48 AM • 3444 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
11:49 PM • 9040 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
10:51 PM • 13208 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 29297 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 27187 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 33772 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 33012 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 27371 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 24078 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27777 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1.9m/s
70%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians attacked a car with civilians in Sumy region - two people died, one was injuredFebruary 21, 05:40 PM • 4640 views
Is it beneficial for Putin? Tusk reacted to Hungary's blocking of aid to UkraineFebruary 21, 05:58 PM • 4896 views
In Nikopol, a 77-year-old man was injured and buildings were damaged due to Russian shellingPhotoFebruary 21, 06:39 PM • 4130 views
"Ultimatums to the Kremlin" - MFA reacts to blackmail from Slovakia and HungaryFebruary 21, 07:18 PM • 4446 views
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualtiesVideo10:57 PM • 8248 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 51020 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 60314 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 71945 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 85830 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 123695 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Donald Tusk
Viktor Orbán
Jarosław Kaczyński
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Lviv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 21679 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 25725 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 27287 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 19619 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 22261 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Series
TikTok

Iranian students resume mass anti-government protests for the first time since January shootings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Students of leading Iranian universities took to the streets in new protests after last month's bloody crackdown on rallies. Demonstrators commemorated the dead and demanded political changes, which led to clashes with security forces.

Iranian students resume mass anti-government protests for the first time since January shootings

Students from leading Iranian universities have launched new large-scale protests, challenging the authorities after last month's bloody crackdown on rallies. Demonstrators commemorated the thousands killed in January and demanded political changes, leading to new clashes with security forces and regime supporters. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The largest protests were recorded at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, where a student march escalated into open clashes with government groups.

Simultaneously, a sit-in strike began at another university in the capital, and solidarity rallies were held in the northeast of the country. Despite tight control by the special services, footage of protesters chanting anti-government slogans spread through independent media channels, confirming a new surge of civil disobedience.

The death toll in Iran has reached 7,002, with tensions rising amid nuclear talks - AP12.02.26, 10:34 • 3511 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Tehran
Iran