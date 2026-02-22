Iranian students resume mass anti-government protests for the first time since January shootings

Students from leading Iranian universities have launched new large-scale protests, challenging the authorities after last month's bloody crackdown on rallies. Demonstrators commemorated the thousands killed in January and demanded political changes, leading to new clashes with security forces and regime supporters. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The largest protests were recorded at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, where a student march escalated into open clashes with government groups.

Simultaneously, a sit-in strike began at another university in the capital, and solidarity rallies were held in the northeast of the country. Despite tight control by the special services, footage of protesters chanting anti-government slogans spread through independent media channels, confirming a new surge of civil disobedience.

