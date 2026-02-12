The death toll in Iran has reached 7,002, with tensions rising amid nuclear talks - AP

The death toll from the suppression of nationwide protests in Iran last month has reached at least 7,002 people. At the same time, this figure may increase, UNN reports with reference to Associated Press News.

The publication also states that the rising death toll from the demonstrations exacerbates the overall tensions Iran faces both domestically and internationally as it tries to negotiate with the United States on its nuclear program. The second round of talks remains in question, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly appealed to US President Donald Trump to strengthen demands on Tehran during the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Nobel Committee stated that it was "deeply disturbed by credible reports of the brutal detention, physical abuse, and ongoing ill-treatment threatening the life" of 2023 Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi.

The committee, which awards the prize, said it had information that Mohammadi was beaten during her arrest in December and continues to suffer ill-treatment. It called for her immediate and unconditional release.

She continues to be denied adequate, consistent medical care, while being subjected to harsh interrogations and intimidation. She has lost consciousness several times, suffers from dangerously high blood pressure, and does not have access to necessary treatment for a suspected breast tumor, the committee stated.

Iranian authorities sentenced 53-year-old Mohammadi to over seven years in prison. Before her arrest, supporters had warned for several months that she faced a return to prison after she was granted leave in December 2024 due to health problems.

