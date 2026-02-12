The death toll in Iran has reached 7,002, with tensions rising amid nuclear talks - AP

$43.030.06
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 15733 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 29974 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 23412 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 23241 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 22617 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 32258 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 19740 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 22046 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 39698 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Explosions heard in Odesa: authorities urge people to stay in sheltersFebruary 11, 10:52 PM • 10811 views
Night attack on Odesa: one injured, infrastructure facility and business center damagedFebruary 11, 11:33 PM • 4212 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the cityFebruary 12, 12:39 AM • 15817 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideoFebruary 12, 02:12 AM • 11789 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISW04:02 AM • 7694 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 32258 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 28055 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 29749 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 39698 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 51863 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa
Iran
UNN Lite
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 32 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 14582 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 16986 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 18176 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 19999 views
The death toll in Iran has reached 7,002, with tensions rising amid nuclear talks - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The death toll in Iran from last month's protests has reached 7,002, exacerbating internal and external tensions. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has called for the release of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi due to ill-treatment.

The death toll in Iran has reached 7,002, with tensions rising amid nuclear talks - AP

The death toll from the suppression of nationwide protests in Iran last month has reached at least 7,002 people. At the same time, this figure may increase, UNN reports with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

The publication also states that the rising death toll from the demonstrations exacerbates the overall tensions Iran faces both domestically and internationally as it tries to negotiate with the United States on its nuclear program. The second round of talks remains in question, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly appealed to US President Donald Trump to strengthen demands on Tehran during the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Nobel Committee stated that it was "deeply disturbed by credible reports of the brutal detention, physical abuse, and ongoing ill-treatment threatening the life" of 2023 Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi.

The committee, which awards the prize, said it had information that Mohammadi was beaten during her arrest in December and continues to suffer ill-treatment. It called for her immediate and unconditional release.

She continues to be denied adequate, consistent medical care, while being subjected to harsh interrogations and intimidation. She has lost consciousness several times, suffers from dangerously high blood pressure, and does not have access to necessary treatment for a suspected breast tumor, the committee stated.

Iranian authorities sentenced 53-year-old Mohammadi to over seven years in prison. Before her arrest, supporters had warned for several months that she faced a return to prison after she was granted leave in December 2024 due to health problems.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that oil prices rose slightly amid investor concerns about escalating tensions between the US and Iran over fears that any attacks on Tehran or shipping could lead to supply disruptions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Carcinoma
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Israel
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran