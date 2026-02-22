Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of February 22, a Russian attack damaged the house of People's Deputy Dmytro Razumkov, blowing out windows. The deputy saw people being pulled from under the rubble; his family was not harmed.
As a result of the Russian attack on the night of February 22, the house of People's Deputy, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov, was damaged. The video was published by Ukrainian Telegram channels, UNN reports.
Details
The deputy said that he heard the rocket falling, it was very loud. He came to the impact site and saw a child and father being pulled from under the rubble.
There was a rocket hit, probably a downing - it was falling
Razumkov added that the windows in his house were blown out. At the same time, his wife and children are safe, but were frightened.
Recall
The head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk reported on the consequences of the massive night attack by the occupiers on critical infrastructure facilities and residential sectors of the region. According to him, destruction was recorded in 5 districts of Kyiv region.