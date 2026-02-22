Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22

Photo: t.me/Dmytro_Razumkov_official

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of February 22, the house of People's Deputy, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov, was damaged. The video was published by Ukrainian Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

The deputy said that he heard the rocket falling, it was very loud. He came to the impact site and saw a child and father being pulled from under the rubble.

There was a rocket hit, probably a downing - it was falling - he stated.

Razumkov added that the windows in his house were blown out. At the same time, his wife and children are safe, but were frightened.

Recall

The head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk reported on the consequences of the massive night attack by the occupiers on critical infrastructure facilities and residential sectors of the region. According to him, destruction was recorded in 5 districts of Kyiv region.