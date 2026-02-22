Ukrzaliznytsia changed train routes after the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22

After a night Russian attack on the Kyiv region, a number of trains are running on a changed route - due to this, deviations from the schedule are possible. At the same time, the train schedule for Sunday became known, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

In the Kherson region, monitoring groups are working in an intensified mode - train traffic will be organized taking into account the security situation. Passengers were urged to carefully monitor notifications in the Ukrzaliznytsia application and announcements by railway workers at stations and on trains.

In the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, regional trains temporarily run to/from Konotop. On the Nizhyn direction, adapted schedules for suburban connections are in effect.

In the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, passengers will travel by bus from Lozova in the Kramatorsk direction.

Train No. 101/102 Barvinkove - Kherson will guaranteed wait for a transfer from Kramatorsk. Regional express trains in the Izium direction run on schedule - Ukrzaliznytsia said in a post.

In addition, traffic has been organized with the involvement of bus carriers between Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

