Ukrzaliznytsia changed train routes after the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22

February 22, 12:48 AM • 15089 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 26115 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 23888 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 40937 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 38066 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 36621 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 35287 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 28403 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 24915 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 28711 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Exclusives
Mass protests against the EU defense program took place in Warsaw outside the Presidential PalaceFebruary 21, 09:58 PM • 4848 views
The IOC did not see a violation of political neutrality in FIFA President Infantino's participation in Trump's Peace CouncilFebruary 21, 10:32 PM • 7298 views
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualtiesVideoFebruary 21, 10:57 PM • 15694 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missiles04:19 AM • 16188 views
A bus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal, killing 8 people04:37 AM • 7244 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 57368 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 66766 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 77468 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 90884 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 128807 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 25279 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 28518 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 29813 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 21908 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 24480 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changed train routes after the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Due to the night Russian attack on the Kyiv region, a number of trains are running on altered routes, which may cause deviations from the schedule. Ukrzaliznytsia has published the train schedule for Sunday.

Ukrzaliznytsia changed train routes after the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22

After a night Russian attack on the Kyiv region, a number of trains are running on a changed route - due to this, deviations from the schedule are possible. At the same time, the train schedule for Sunday became known, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

In the Kherson region, monitoring groups are working in an intensified mode - train traffic will be organized taking into account the security situation. Passengers were urged to carefully monitor notifications in the Ukrzaliznytsia application and announcements by railway workers at stations and on trains.

In the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, regional trains temporarily run to/from Konotop. On the Nizhyn direction, adapted schedules for suburban connections are in effect.

In the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, passengers will travel by bus from Lozova in the Kramatorsk direction.

Train No. 101/102 Barvinkove - Kherson will guaranteed wait for a transfer from Kramatorsk. Regional express trains in the Izium direction run on schedule

- Ukrzaliznytsia said in a post.

In addition, traffic has been organized with the involvement of bus carriers between Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

Recall

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained one Russian informant in the Donetsk region. He turned out to be a 33-year-old employee of the regional branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Konotop
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro (city)
Chernihiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Lozova
Kherson Oblast
Kramatorsk
Zaporizhzhia