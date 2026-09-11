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Zelenskyy warned of a threat to global food security due to the blockade of the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

The President of Ukraine said that prolonging the war and the blockade of the Black Sea threaten global food security. Grain exports are becoming more expensive.

Zelenskyy warned of a threat to global food security due to the blockade of the Black Sea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that prolonging the war creates risks for food security due to the effective blockade of the Black Sea, which creates problems not only for Ukraine but also for the economies  of other countries around the world, UNN reports. 

Prolonging the war is today no longer a challenge only for Ukraine; it is a challenge for Russia's economy and a challenge for everyone in the world. Take the example of the blockade of the Black Sea. Today, we have a blocked food corridor. It is almost blocked from the Ukrainian side and blocked from the Russian side. And this is a challenge for everyone. I spoke with Egypt, India, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and the Emirates. Ukrainians will not be left without food. Grain prices will fall because exports will be expensive, the infrastructure for these sales will be complicated, and logistics will be terrible. This will be very difficult for us 

– the President said during a conversation with Fareed Zakaria on the sidelines of the 2026 Yalta European Strategy meeting. 

He also  compared the situation with the blockade of the Black Sea to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, but in the sphere of food.  

But apart from Ukraine, other countries will be in a much worse situation, where there simply will be no food. Many peoples will have nothing to eat, even if they have money. This is the truth. It will be Hormuz, only agricultural. And this is a serious problem. This issue must be resolved not only by Ukraine, because it is a challenge for many. Agriculture and energy are the two challenges facing the whole world today. And if peace is impossible today because one person does not want it, the issue of an energy truce and food security can be resolved. Such decisions can be made. We raised these issues a long time ago, but now they are highly relevant 

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

We remind you

At the end of August 2026, the price of wheat reached a three-year high. The reason was fears of further escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine and new disruptions to grain exports from the Black Sea region.

Alla Kiosak

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