Russia continues to strike Ukraine despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s statements about Vladimir Putin’s purported readiness for talks. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that Putin "wants to make a deal." He added that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "wants to make a deal, that would be very good."

However, the events of recent days suggest otherwise.

On Wednesday, a Russian jet-powered drone violated Moldova’s airspace. As a result, the departure of the plane carrying Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Norway was delayed.

Moldova’s ambassador to the United States, Vladislav Kulminski, said that the incursion by the Russian reconnaissance drone was probably "not accidental." Meanwhile, the Russian army resumed bombing Kyiv and Ukraine after Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, had left the country.

CNN emphasizes that Russia is demanding Ukraine’s demilitarization and, de facto, its renunciation of sovereignty and independence, as well as the transfer to Moscow’s control of those regions that its troops have not yet conquered.

Ukraine, for its part, will not agree to such Kremlin conditions. Donald Trump explains the delay in the talks by the personal relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy.

The delay is because two people hate each other - the U.S. president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

We remind you

Earlier, the President of Ukraine stated that there would be no trilateral peace talks before the elections in the Russian Federation.