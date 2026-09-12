The Houthis asked the United States not to attack them amid escalating tensions in the Middle East – Trump

Iran-backed Houthi rebels appealed to the United States not to strike them and made it clear that they do not want a direct confrontation with Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump said this, Bloomberg reported, writes UNN.

Details

The Houthis called us, and they do not want to fight us. They do not want us to pursue them. They would much rather that we not get involved – Trump said during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.

The statement came amid an escalation of hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces. In recent days, attacks on energy facilities and missile strikes on southwestern Saudi Arabia have also been reported in the region.

Saudi Arabia asked the United States to intervene

Earlier, Axios, citing U.S. officials, reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had called Trump twice and asked the United States to strike the Houthis. The American president confirmed the conversation but did not disclose its details.

I can simply say that everything will be great. It will be very good – Trump said.

Meanwhile, the Houthis are attempting to advance toward the Yemeni port city of Mokha, near the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The escalation in the area is heightening concerns about the safety of international shipping and energy supplies.

Trump also said that he considers Iran responsible for the attack following which Saudi Arabia suspended operations of the "East-West" oil pipeline. At the same time, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reported that the pipeline was struck by drones launched from Iraqi territory.

Saudi Crown Prince asked Trump for military assistance against the Houthis but was refused – Reuters