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Poland to "invest" $26 billion in civil defense amid intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

Poland will allocate $26 billion for shelters, warning systems, and crisis stockpiles. The program was strengthened because of the war in Ukraine.

Poland to "invest" $26 billion in civil defense amid intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine
Donald Tusk. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland plans to invest 102.4 billion zlotys ($26 billion) over five years in a population protection and civil defense program. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

In recent months, amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine — particularly on its western regions — the Polish authorities have begun issuing warnings to the public about the possible impact of these airstrikes on Polish territory.

The program is also intended to prepare the country and its citizens for natural disasters, such as floods.

Poland is preparing a law on the state’s full readiness in the event of war - media02.10.26, 14:11 • 4255 views

"Priorities in the area of civil protection include protective structures, shelters of all types, rescue equipment and infrastructure, as well as the creation of resource reserves in case of crises and natural disasters," Tusk said on Tuesday.

"We will finance alert systems, IT systems and secure communication between institutions and services," he said before a government meeting.

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, Poland’s military spending has reached nearly 5% of gross domestic product.

Poland will reinforce its troops and deploy Patriots near the border with Ukraine06.10.26, 00:48 • 10658 views

Antonina Tumanova

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