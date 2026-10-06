Ukrainians are being frightened with round-the-clock blackouts and fuel shortages — the NSDC responded on whether there is any need to panic
Kyiv • UNN
The CPD called reports about fuel shortages and prolonged blackouts only a possible scenario. The agency urged people to verify information.
The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council calls on Ukrainians not to jump to conclusions based on reports of possible power outages and fuel shortages, UNN reports.
Information about the need to urgently stock up on fuel or possible nearly round-the-clock power outages should be viewed as a possible scenario, not a guaranteed course of events
According to the agency, spreading such reports out of context may provoke panic and artificially fuel a rush.
At the same time, Russian propaganda is actively exploiting this: it exaggerates the risks and manipulates information in order to heighten anxiety and destabilize the situation in Ukraine
The CCD also urged people to verify information and follow the course of events.
We remind you
On Tuesday, October 6, as a result of Russian attacks, Kyiv and the Kyiv region are switching to a power outage режим.