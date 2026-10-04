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"We are ready for negotiations, but these barbaric attacks must stop" — Merz addresses Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1600 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during his visit to Kyiv, called on Putin to end the war and attacks on civilians.

"We are ready for negotiations, but these barbaric attacks must stop" — Merz addresses Putin
Friedrich Merz. Photo: Office of the President

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a visit to Kyiv that took place against the backdrop of air-raid alerts, called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop "this senseless war," UNN reports, citing DW.

"We are ready for negotiations, we are ready to discuss ending this war. But these barbaric attacks on Ukraine's civilian population must stop," Reuters quotes Merz as saying.

It should be added

The German Chancellor arrived in Kyiv on the morning of October 4 on an unannounced visit. Some time later, Russia launched another strike on the Northern Bridge over the Dnipro River.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Merz began his visit by honoring fallen Ukrainian defenders. "It is important that Germany is standing with us at this difficult time—in support and in remembrance," he wrote.

Antonina Tumanova

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