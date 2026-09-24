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A monument to Mazepa will be erected in Kyiv at the site of the demolished Lenin monument

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the installation of a monument to Ivan Mazepa on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard. Its design will be selected through an open competition.

A monument to Mazepa will be erected in Kyiv at the site of the demolished Lenin monument

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the proposal of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine to erect a monument to Hetman of Ukraine Ivan Mazepa in Kyiv. It is proposed that it be placed on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, at the site of the dismantled monument to volodymyr lenin. The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Ivan Mazepa is one of the key figures in Ukrainian history, a state-builder who consistently defended Ukraine’s political agency and supported the development of Ukrainian culture and education. Kyiv must honor his memory appropriately in the public space. It is important to us that the future monument be created following an open competition, with the involvement of the professional community and in compliance with all necessary procedures

- said the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine

An open competition for the best design concept will be held to determine the appearance of the future monument. Its organization will be ensured by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine together with the State Agency of Ukraine for Arts and Art Education and the Kyiv City State Administration. The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine will also commission the design and production of the monument.

It is noted that the installation of the monument and the improvement of the adjacent area will be financed from the Kyiv budget. Funds from other sources not prohibited by law may also be attracted for the design and production of the monument. The final cost will be determined after the competition is held and the design and cost-estimate documentation is approved.

Zelenskyy signed a decree on the installation of a monument to Ivan Mazepa in Kyiv22.08.26, 16:51 • 7554 views

Olga Rozgon

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Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
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