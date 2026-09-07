Patriarch Kirill’s visit to the wounded metropolitan sacralizes Russia’s war against Ukraine — CPD

$44.7351.94
ukenru
01:21 AM • 6308 views
"Let’s have a rematch in November": Fury challenges Usyk to a third fight
11:12 PM • 14424 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: shopping center catches firePhotoVideo
September 6, 08:22 PM • 17779 views
Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it отмен the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts
September 6, 02:36 PM • 32588 views
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has completely halted operations following a strike by FP-1 drones.Video
September 6, 10:32 AM • 38420 views
Kravchenko denied his involvement in covering up illegal call centers
Exclusive
September 6, 09:55 AM • 30196 views
Astrological forecast and horoscope for the week of September 7–13, 2026
Exclusive
September 6, 08:57 AM • 28074 views
Political scientist explains why Russia keeps Ukraine under constant shelling
September 6, 08:02 AM • 25031 views
Ukrainian forces attacked the Ryazan oil refinery using FP-1 dronesVideo
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 37976 views
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
September 6, 06:58 AM • 17989 views
Trump's support for AI data centers could hurt Republicans in the elections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
88%
751mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy called the Donbas issue key to the war with RussiaSeptember 6, 06:36 PM • 7518 views
Trump changed his hair color and surprised everyone with a new lookPhotoSeptember 6, 06:55 PM • 10903 views
The EU could lose 300,000 industrial jobs due to competition from China September 6, 07:19 PM • 4032 views
We had a good conversation — Zelenskyy on Witkoff and Kushner's visitSeptember 6, 07:40 PM • 6714 views
In France, the far-right leader wants Ukraine to pay for Europe's aid - Bloomberg September 6, 08:02 PM • 5284 views
Publications
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 37974 views
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 88048 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 89712 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 77984 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 72216 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 37940 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 36873 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 47073 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 65368 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 61085 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Mushrooms
Fox News
Ka-50

Patriarch Kirill’s visit to the wounded metropolitan sacralizes Russia’s war against Ukraine — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Patriarch Kirill justifies Russia’s aggression with religious rhetoric. Addressing the wounded metropolitan of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill stated that he had suffered for his “correct position,” while “demons” were to blame for everything.

Patriarch Kirill’s visit to the wounded metropolitan sacralizes Russia’s war against Ukraine — CPD

The visit by Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church to the wounded Metropolitan of Horlivka and Sloviansk is a classic example of how the Russian Orthodox Church and its head use the religious context and wartime events to promote the Kremlin’s political and ideological narratives. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, addressing the wounded man, Kirill stated that he had suffered for his “correct position,” and that the blame lay entirely with the “demons” who allegedly wanted to destroy “Holy Rus.”

With such statements, the Kremlin patriarch once again sacralizes the war, turning the war of aggression and killings into a “holy confrontation with the forces of evil”

- the CCD points out.

They emphasize that the integration of the Russian Orthodox Church into Russia’s state propaganda system is clearly evident in such visits and speeches.

“Instead of calls for peace or mercy, which one might expect from a religious organization, the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church fully aligns its rhetoric on the war with the Kremlin. Today’s Russian Orthodox Church has nothing in common with Christian faith or spirituality. It has turned into an ideological subdivision of the regime, which justifies the war of aggression, glorifies Putin, and blesses the killing of Ukrainians,” the CCD concludes.

We remind you

The day before, the FSB of the Russian Federation brought final charges against Denys Popovych and Mykyta Ivankovych, whom the Russian authorities suspect of preparing an assassination attempt on Tikhon (Shevkunov), Metropolitan of Simferopol and Crimea.

The Russian Orthodox Church called on Russians not to criticize the authorities and "not to open their rotten-toothed mouths" at their superiors25.08.26, 06:49 • 18043 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsCulture
Russian propaganda
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine