Exclusive
11:46 AM • 9934 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 9938 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 13256 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 30542 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 46970 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 63204 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 70138 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41716 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 53257 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22337 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Nations League: Ukraine to learn group stage opponents on February 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

The draw for the group stage of the 2026/2027 Nations League will take place on February 12, 2026, in Brussels. The Ukrainian national team will compete in League B.

Nations League: Ukraine to learn group stage opponents on February 12
uefa.com

Ukraine will find out its opponents in the group stage of the Nations League 2026/2027 on February 12, the UAF reported, writes UNN.

Details

"UEFA has announced the date of the draw for the group stage of the Nations League 2026/2027. It will take place on February 12, 2026, in Brussels. On that day, the Ukrainian national team, which will play in League B, will find out its opponents," the statement said.

Nations League 2026/2027

League A

Pot 1: Portugal, Spain, France, Germany.

Pot 2: Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Croatia.

Pot 3: Serbia, Belgium, England, Norway.

Pot 4: Wales, Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey.

League B

Pot 1: Scotland, Hungary, Poland, Israel.

Pot 2: Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Ukraine.

Pot 3: Slovenia, Georgia, Ireland, Romania.

Pot 4: Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Kosovo.

League C

Pot 1: Iceland, Albania, Montenegro, Kazakhstan.

Pot 2: Finland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Armenia.

Pot 3: Belarus, Faroe Islands, Cyprus, Estonia.

Pot 4: Latvia/Gibraltar, Luxembourg/Malta, Moldova, San Marino.

League D

Pot 1: Azerbaijan, Lithuania.

Pot 2: Latvia/Gibraltar, Luxembourg/Malta, Liechtenstein, Andorra.

Nations League 2026/2027 Calendar

Matchday 1 — September 24-26, 2026.

Matchday 2 — September 27-30, 2026.

Matchday 3 — September 30-October 3, 2026.

Matchday 4 — October 4-6, 2026.

Matchday 5 — November 12-14, 2026.

Matchday 6 — November 15-17, 2026.

Quarter-finals, play-offs — March 25-30, 2027.

Semi-finals, final — June 9-13, 2027.

The 2026/2027 Nations League tournament will be linked to Euro 2028 qualification.

A participant in the group stage in League B, where Ukraine will play, if it takes:

  • first place — will be promoted to League A;
    • second place — will play play-off matches with the team that finishes third in a League A group;
      • third place — will play play-off matches with the team that finishes second in a League C group;
        • fourth place — will be relegated to League C.

