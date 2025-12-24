Nations League: Ukraine to learn group stage opponents on February 12
The draw for the group stage of the 2026/2027 Nations League will take place on February 12, 2026, in Brussels. The Ukrainian national team will compete in League B.
Ukraine will find out its opponents in the group stage of the Nations League 2026/2027 on February 12, the UAF reported, writes UNN.
"UEFA has announced the date of the draw for the group stage of the Nations League 2026/2027. It will take place on February 12, 2026, in Brussels. On that day, the Ukrainian national team, which will play in League B, will find out its opponents," the statement said.
Nations League 2026/2027
League A
Pot 1: Portugal, Spain, France, Germany.
Pot 2: Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Croatia.
Pot 3: Serbia, Belgium, England, Norway.
Pot 4: Wales, Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey.
League B
Pot 1: Scotland, Hungary, Poland, Israel.
Pot 2: Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Ukraine.
Pot 3: Slovenia, Georgia, Ireland, Romania.
Pot 4: Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Kosovo.
League C
Pot 1: Iceland, Albania, Montenegro, Kazakhstan.
Pot 2: Finland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Armenia.
Pot 3: Belarus, Faroe Islands, Cyprus, Estonia.
Pot 4: Latvia/Gibraltar, Luxembourg/Malta, Moldova, San Marino.
League D
Pot 1: Azerbaijan, Lithuania.
Pot 2: Latvia/Gibraltar, Luxembourg/Malta, Liechtenstein, Andorra.
Nations League 2026/2027 Calendar
Matchday 1 — September 24-26, 2026.
Matchday 2 — September 27-30, 2026.
Matchday 3 — September 30-October 3, 2026.
Matchday 4 — October 4-6, 2026.
Matchday 5 — November 12-14, 2026.
Matchday 6 — November 15-17, 2026.
Quarter-finals, play-offs — March 25-30, 2027.
Semi-finals, final — June 9-13, 2027.
The 2026/2027 Nations League tournament will be linked to Euro 2028 qualification.
A participant in the group stage in League B, where Ukraine will play, if it takes:
- first place — will be promoted to League A;
- second place — will play play-off matches with the team that finishes third in a League A group;
- third place — will play play-off matches with the team that finishes second in a League C group;
- fourth place — will be relegated to League C.
