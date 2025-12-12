Shakhtar secured a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs

Donetsk "Shakhtar" secured its advancement to the next stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. In the 5th round match, the "miners" defeated Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" away, UNN reports.

Details

In the first half, the Ukrainian club, despite a clear advantage in class, mostly played "second fiddle", but kept its goal intact - 0:0.

After the break, the game pattern hardly changed, but "Shakhtar" capitalized on its opportunities. In the 61st minute, Meirelles broke away from the defender and headed the ball past the goalkeeper - 1:0.

And just three minutes later, Pedrinho intercepted the ball in the center of the field and passed it to Izaki, who doubled the "miners'" lead - 2:0.

Thus, after 5 rounds, "Shakhtar" has 12 points. Meanwhile, "Hamrun Spartans" remained with 4 points and practically lost their chances of advancing to the next round.

Recall

In the next round of the Conference League, Kyiv "Dynamo" lost to Italian "Fiorentina" with a score of 1:2 and practically left themselves no chances of advancing to the next round of Europe's third most prestigious football tournament.

Donetsk "Shakhtar" won in the Conference League, beating Irish "Shamrock Rovers"