05:49 PM • 10432 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 17074 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 19005 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 22515 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 31455 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 18350 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 20199 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16651 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16791 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 17154 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Shakhtar secured a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Donetsk's Shakhtar secured their advancement to the next stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. In their 5th round match, the 'Miners' defeated Maltese club Hamrun Spartans 2-0 away from home.

Donetsk "Shakhtar" secured its advancement to the next stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. In the 5th round match, the "miners" defeated Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" away, UNN reports.

Details

In the first half, the Ukrainian club, despite a clear advantage in class, mostly played "second fiddle", but kept its goal intact - 0:0.

After the break, the game pattern hardly changed, but "Shakhtar" capitalized on its opportunities. In the 61st minute, Meirelles broke away from the defender and headed the ball past the goalkeeper - 1:0.

And just three minutes later, Pedrinho intercepted the ball in the center of the field and passed it to Izaki, who doubled the "miners'" lead - 2:0.

Thus, after 5 rounds, "Shakhtar" has 12 points. Meanwhile, "Hamrun Spartans" remained with 4 points and practically lost their chances of advancing to the next round.

Recall

In the next round of the Conference League, Kyiv "Dynamo" lost to Italian "Fiorentina" with a score of 1:2 and practically left themselves no chances of advancing to the next round of Europe's third most prestigious football tournament.

Donetsk "Shakhtar" won in the Conference League, beating Irish "Shamrock Rovers"27.11.25, 23:58 • 3646 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports