06:30 PM • 9654 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 12545 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
November 27, 03:25 PM • 21750 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
November 27, 02:27 PM • 28716 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 18825 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
November 27, 02:12 PM • 26550 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
November 27, 01:37 PM • 20632 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13636 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17280 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 12209 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Donetsk "Shakhtar" won in the Conference League, beating Irish "Shamrock Rovers"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Donetsk "Shakhtar" won its second consecutive victory in the group stage of the Conference League, beating Irish "Shamrock Rovers" with a score of 2:1. The Ukrainian team has 9 points after four rounds and has practically guaranteed itself a place in the playoffs.

Donetsk "Shakhtar" won in the Conference League, beating Irish "Shamrock Rovers"

Donetsk "Shakhtar" secured their second consecutive victory in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2025/26 season. In Dublin, Arda Turan's team proved stronger than Irish "Shamrock Rovers," UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian team seized the initiative from the first minutes. In the 23rd minute, the total dominance of the "Miners" materialized into a goal – Elias finished a brilliant multi-pass combination with an accurate shot – 1:0.

After the break, the game's pattern changed little – "Shakhtar" kept the match under control, though they attacked less vigorously. However, in the 77th minute, they doubled their lead: Nazaryna scored with an accurate free-kick – 2:0.

However, the "Miners" did make their fans nervous: in the 87th minute, the Irish managed a successful counterattack, which Melli finished with an accurate shot, setting the final score of the match – 2:1.

Thus, after four rounds, "Shakhtar" has 9 points and has practically guaranteed themselves a place in the playoffs.

Recall

Earlier on Thursday, Kyiv "Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Omonia" with a score of 2:0 in the 4th round of the Conference League.

Shakhtar secures second Conference League victory with Bondarenko's super goal06.11.25, 22:05 • 3501 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
UEFA