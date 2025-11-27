Donetsk "Shakhtar" won in the Conference League, beating Irish "Shamrock Rovers"

Donetsk "Shakhtar" secured their second consecutive victory in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2025/26 season. In Dublin, Arda Turan's team proved stronger than Irish "Shamrock Rovers," UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian team seized the initiative from the first minutes. In the 23rd minute, the total dominance of the "Miners" materialized into a goal – Elias finished a brilliant multi-pass combination with an accurate shot – 1:0.

After the break, the game's pattern changed little – "Shakhtar" kept the match under control, though they attacked less vigorously. However, in the 77th minute, they doubled their lead: Nazaryna scored with an accurate free-kick – 2:0.

However, the "Miners" did make their fans nervous: in the 87th minute, the Irish managed a successful counterattack, which Melli finished with an accurate shot, setting the final score of the match – 2:1.

Thus, after four rounds, "Shakhtar" has 9 points and has practically guaranteed themselves a place in the playoffs.

Recall

Earlier on Thursday, Kyiv "Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Omonia" with a score of 2:0 in the 4th round of the Conference League.

