Ecuadorian President denies strikes on Colombia amid sharp escalation between countries

Photo: AP

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has rejected accusations of allegedly bombing Colombian territory, stating that his country's military operations are conducted exclusively within national borders. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

We are fighting narcoterrorism in all its forms and only striking targets within Ecuadorian territory – he emphasized, commenting on the statements made by the Colombian side.

Earlier, Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused Ecuador of bombing border areas, stating that an unexploded bomb had been found on the country's territory. At the same time, no evidence of these claims has been officially released.

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Colombian state media showed a photo of the munition allegedly found near the border, but the circumstances of its appearance remain unclear.

Rising tensions

The conflict between the countries is unfolding against the backdrop of deteriorating bilateral relations. Earlier, Ecuador imposed increased tariffs on imports from Colombia, accusing its neighbor of inaction regarding drug trafficking. In response, Bogota introduced mirror restrictions.

Bishops of the border regions of both countries called for dialogue, warning of increased illegal activity and a threat to the local population.

Security and drug trafficking

Noboa is intensifying the fight against crime amid a sharp increase in violence in Ecuador. In recent years, the murder rate in the country has increased several times, and the government has introduced emergency measures in certain regions.

At the same time, Colombia is promoting a policy of negotiations with rebel groups, which also draws criticism and suspicions of weakening control over border territories.

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