US military launched joint anti-drug operation in Ecuador

Ecuadorian and American armed forces have begun joint operations to combat drug trafficking, the US Southern Command announced on Tuesday. Neither side provided further details, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US Southern Command, the combatant command of the US armed forces covering 31 countries in South and Central America and the Caribbean, said in a statement on X that these actions are aimed at combating illegal drug trafficking.

Ecuador's Ministry of Defense said it was cooperating with the US in an "offensive" operation and added that details were classified.

The announcement came after President Daniel Noboa said on Monday that his government would conduct joint operations with the US and other allies in March, calling the effort "a new phase in the fight against narco-terrorism and illegal mining."

Addition

A new US military-led task force specializing in intelligence gathering on drug cartels reportedly played a role in a Mexican military raid that killed elusive crime boss Nemesio Oseguera, also known as "El Mencho," last month, the biggest cartel boss capture in at least a decade.

In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five states