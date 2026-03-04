$43.450.22
March 3, 06:22 PM • 23416 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 46478 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 38181 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 44195 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 45223 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 27167 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 24643 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 24691 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 34928 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 125411 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
The Diplomat

US military launched joint anti-drug operation in Ecuador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Ecuadorian and US armed forces have launched joint anti-drug operations. These actions are aimed at combating illegal drug trafficking and are part of a new phase in the fight against narco-terrorism.

Ecuadorian and American armed forces have begun joint operations to combat drug trafficking, the US Southern Command announced on Tuesday. Neither side provided further details, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US Southern Command, the combatant command of the US armed forces covering 31 countries in South and Central America and the Caribbean, said in a statement on X that these actions are aimed at combating illegal drug trafficking.

Ecuador's Ministry of Defense said it was cooperating with the US in an "offensive" operation and added that details were classified.

The announcement came after President Daniel Noboa said on Monday that his government would conduct joint operations with the US and other allies in March, calling the effort "a new phase in the fight against narco-terrorism and illegal mining."

Addition

A new US military-led task force specializing in intelligence gathering on drug cartels reportedly played a role in a Mexican military raid that killed elusive crime boss Nemesio Oseguera, also known as "El Mencho," last month, the biggest cartel boss capture in at least a decade.

In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five states22.02.26, 21:41 • 24526 views

Julia Shramko

