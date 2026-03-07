$43.810.0950.900.07
US conducted deadly operation against drug cartels in Ecuador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

The US has conducted "lethal kinetic operations" in Ecuador at the request of the government to eliminate narco-terrorist networks. The military actions are aimed at dismantling cartel bases used for cocaine smuggling.

US conducted deadly operation against drug cartels in Ecuador

The United States has officially confirmed a series of "lethal kinetic operations" in Ecuador to eliminate narco-terrorist networks. According to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, the actions of the American military took place at the direct request of the Ecuadorian government as part of a joint security strategy. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The military campaign is aimed at completely destroying bases used by international cartels for cocaine smuggling through the country's ports. Thanks to the participation of American specialists and aerial intelligence, it was possible to launch pinpoint strikes on the facilities of "Los Lobos" and other groups recognized as terrorist. President Daniel Noboa emphasized that such support is crucial for restoring law and order and suppressing armed violence.

At the request of Ecuador, the US Department of Defense took targeted actions to achieve our common goal – the destruction of narco-terrorist networks

– said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

The US administration views these raids as part of a broader initiative to cut off drug supply channels to North America. Expanding military coordination allows for the rapid destruction of criminal logistics hubs directly at their bases. Despite the scale of the operation, both sides declare strict adherence to agreements on protecting sovereignty and strengthening regional stability.

US military launched joint anti-drug operation in Ecuador04.03.26, 09:19 • 5438 views

