Teenage brawl in the center of Kharkiv - police are checking video from the network

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into information about a conflict between teenagers, which was captured on video and circulated online. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, during social media monitoring, a video recording was discovered showing a fight between a group of minors. It was preliminarily established that the incident occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, on Universytetska Street.

At the same time, the police note that no reports regarding this incident have been received.

At the time the information was discovered, no reports had been received on the "102" special line, nor had any official appeals been made to the police. - law enforcement officers reported.

Currently, employees of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 3 are establishing all the circumstances of the incident, as well as the individuals involved in the conflict.

Law enforcement officers urge citizens to report similar cases to promptly respond to offenses.

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