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Two men in balaclavas attacked a veteran over a quarter of a million, they were detained - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1622 views

In Chernihiv region, two men tied up and beat a veteran to access his bank account. Police detained fellow villagers who stole the funds.

Two men in balaclavas attacked a veteran over a quarter of a million, they were detained - police

Two armed criminals who committed an armed robbery against a Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran were detained in Chernihiv Oblast, the National Police reported on March 25, writes UNN.

Two residents of Koriukivshchyna, armed, tied up and beat the veteran to seize his funds totaling 270,000 hryvnias. The detainees face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property

- the police noted.

Details

The report of the armed robbery was received by the police on March 24.

"A 43-year-old resident of Stolne village, Mena community, stated that two unknown individuals in balaclavas broke into his house. The injured veteran had his hands tied with adhesive tape, was beaten, and, under threat of using weapons, was forced to provide the password to his mobile phone," the police indicated.

As noted, after that, the attackers seized the victim's phone and fled. "Using the password to the man's mobile phone, the criminals soon gained access to his bank account and withdrew funds totaling 270,000 hryvnias," the police noted.

"During urgent operational-search measures and initial investigative actions, the police detained two individuals involved in the crime. They turned out to be fellow villagers of the injured man – a 19-year-old and a 47-year-old resident of the Mena community," the report says.

The police detained the attackers in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed them in a temporary detention facility.

Police investigate veteran's claim of assault at Shevchenkivskyi district Kyiv TCC20.03.26, 15:08 • 3724 views

Julia Shramko

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