Police investigate veteran's claim of assault at Shevchenkivskyi district Kyiv TCC

Kyiv law enforcement officers are investigating a veteran's statement about an assault at the Shevchenkivskyi district TCC. The man is in the hospital with bodily injuries. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

According to the man, he received bodily injuries in the premises of the district territorial center for recruitment and social support. He is currently in the hospital - the message says.

An investigative and operational group has been sent to the medical facility to clarify all circumstances and accept the statement. The issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved.

More detailed information from the police will follow.

Recall

The Third Appellate Administrative Court ruled that TCC employees do not have the right to detain citizens and forcibly deliver them to centers. This can only be done by the police if a person is wanted.

In Ukraine, drivers' rights are massively restricted due to TCC - infographic