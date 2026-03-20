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In Ukraine, drivers' rights are massively restricted due to TCC - infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1996 views

135 cases of restriction of the right to drive a car have been registered in courts. However, due to TCC errors, 92% of claims are returned to applicants without consideration on the merits.

In Ukraine, drivers' rights are massively restricted due to TCC - infographic

At least 135 court cases regarding driving restrictions for violating military registration rules have been recorded in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to OpenDataBot.

Details

Of these, 42 were opened only in 2026 - which is already more than for the entire year 2024. At the same time, there are chances for a new record this year, as only 52 such cases were found for the entire year 2025.

But despite this, 92% of cases do not even reach a substantive review due to procedural errors on the part of the TCC.

Lawsuits are often filed with procedural deficiencies and without payment of court fees. In such cases, courts first leave the lawsuit without action, giving time to correct errors. If the deficiencies are not eliminated, the materials are returned to the applicant

- the publication states.

The largest number of lawsuits was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region - 35 cases. This is followed by Kyiv (23 cases), Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr (13 cases in each region), Chernivtsi (12 cases), Zakarpattia (10 cases) regions.

Recall

The Third Appellate Administrative Court ruled that TCC employees do not have the right to detain citizens and forcibly deliver them to centers. This can only be done by the police if a person is wanted.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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