In Odesa region, two teenagers were charged with torturing a 12-year-old boy

In Odesa region’s Rozdilna district, two minors were notified of suspicion of torturing their 12-year-old fellow villager. The teenagers beat, strangled and abused the boy, filming their actions and sharing the video on social media. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers learned about the incident while monitoring the internet. Police discovered a video showing a group of teenagers beating a boy. Law enforcement officers identified all the participants in the incident. It was established that at the end of July, boys aged 14, 16 and 17 had a quarrel with their 12-year-old fellow villager.

To teach the minor a lesson, the older teenagers lured him away from home, to a wooded area, where they began abusing, beating and strangling him. The youths filmed their unlawful actions and later shared the video on a social network - the post says.

At present, based on the evidence collected, investigators have notified two suspects, aged 16 and 17, who have reached the age of criminal responsibility, of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — torture committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy against a minor.

It should be noted that this crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to ten years. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing - the police post says.

Previously

A married couple from Kremenchuk district will stand trial for systematically torturing their 10-year-old son. According to the investigation, the parents regularly treated the child cruelly.