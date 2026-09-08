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The U.S. accuses Chinese AI companies of stealing artificial intelligence technology on an industrial scale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

Three U.S. agencies have reported aggressive AI distillation by Chinese companies. The method makes it possible to reduce the cost of creating models.

The U.S. accuses Chinese AI companies of stealing artificial intelligence technology on an industrial scale

On Tuesday, representatives of U.S. agencies responsible for cybersecurity and law enforcement accused Chinese companies operating in the field of artificial intelligence of "aggressive, industrial-scale distillation activity." This was stated in a joint statement by three U.S. agencies, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The publication notes that distillation is the process of training more compact AI models using the outputs of larger and more expensive models; this method is used to reduce the cost of creating new artificial intelligence tools.

Zuckerberg opposed the creation of a single AI regulator in the US during a secret conversation with Trump04.09.26, 04:55 • 4751 view

Reminder

OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank announced the creation of five new data centers for artificial intelligence in the United States as part of the Stargate project. The project envisages investments of more than $400 billion over three years and the creation of 25,000 jobs.

Antonina Tumanova

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