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Zuckerberg opposed the creation of a single AI regulator in the US during a secret conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg opposed a national AI regulator in a private conversation with Donald Trump. The US has not yet made a final decision.

Zuckerberg opposed the creation of a single AI regulator in the US during a secret conversation with Trump

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized the idea of creating a national artificial intelligence regulator during a private phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Politico reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the conversation took place amid discussions at the White House about the possible creation of a federal body that would oversee the development of AI in the United States. Zuckerberg told Trump that he considered such a regulatory model misguided.

The head of Meta, Politico writes, feared that the emergence of a separate national regulator could create additional bureaucratic barriers for American technology companies and slow their competition in the AI sector.

The White House debates control over AI

The debate over regulating the technology is intensifying amid the Trump administration's desire to preserve U.S. leadership in the global artificial intelligence race. At the same time, Washington is discussing how actively the federal government should intervene in the work of AI developers and which powers should remain with individual states.

Zuckerberg's private appeal to Trump demonstrates that major technology companies are trying to directly influence the formation of new rules for a rapidly developing industry.

According to Politico, the dispute over the future model for regulating AI continues, and the Trump administration has not yet made a final decision on creating a separate national regulator. 

The U.S. Congress is struggling to deal with AI-generated errors - Politico18.08.26, 10:16 • 22680 views

Stepan Haftko

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