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The U.S. Congress is struggling to deal with AI-generated errors - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13900 views

More and more U.S. congressional staffers are relying on generative AI to prepare bills. However, this is leading to errors.

The U.S. Congress is struggling to deal with AI-generated errors - Politico

U.S. congressional lawyers are struggling to cope with a flood of legislative proposals created using artificial intelligence tools, many of which are riddled with errors and contain careless wording. UNN reports, citing Politico.

Details

The workload of the House Office of Legislative Counsel is increasing as more congressional offices and outside groups rely on generative AI to draft bills. This is evidenced by interviews with eight current and former officials who work or worked in the office.

They noted that artificial intelligence’s ability to quickly generate huge volumes of text is forcing the Office of Legislative Counsel’s lawyers to spend significantly more time reviewing and reworking proposals. In many cases, the drafts contain errors that could have consequences far beyond Washington - delaying the passage of legislation and creating the risk of lawsuits because of incorrectly cited legislative acts or inaccurate legal definitions.

Artificial intelligence is useful in many areas. But it is not capable of drafting bills that you would want to enact into law

- said Daniel Schuman, executive director of the nonprofit American Governance Institute, which promotes the modernization of government technology.

However, four congressional staffers involved in drafting bills told Politico that the use of AI is becoming increasingly widespread in the House of Representatives, with staffers and civil society organizations relying on it in their daily work, including when analyzing and drafting legislation.

These staffers are preparing for artificial intelligence to increase their already heavy workload. This was indicated by OLC Director Warren Burke during a March hearing - even in the absence of any errors. He declined to comment for this article.

We remind you

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is increasing its focus on biological security amid concerns that advances in artificial intelligence could make it easier to create dangerous pathogens.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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