Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from accessing the White House

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico news organizations from accessing the White House, expressing dissatisfaction with the way they cover events, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"From this moment on, I am banning access to the White House for the "Fake News" CNN, MS NOW... and Politico... because of their constant "reporting" with fake news," Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform, adding that he would later announce the names of other outlets.

"The media should not be allowed to constantly write or broadcast fabrications and lies while covering the activities of the U.S. president, the Trump administration, or the United States of America," he said.

CNN, MS NOW, Politico and the National Press Club did not respond to requests for comment.

In addition

Trump has repeatedly called on broadcasters to stop airing entertainment or informational programs that he dislikes or in which he himself or his administration were joked about or criticized. He has also called on the Federal Communications Commission to revoke broadcasters' licenses after criticizing their news and other programs.