The US plans to open two military bases in Greenland - Reuters

The United States plans to restore a former military base in southern Greenland and establish a new military facility on the island’s east coast. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to the outlet, the location in question is Narsarsuaq, where the United States previously had the Bluie West One military base, which was closed in the 1950s. After its closure, the town’s population fell to several dozen people.

The second facility is located in Mestersvig and is currently used by Denmark’s Sirius dog-sled patrol, a special forces unit.

Denmark, Greenland and the United States are expected to sign their new agreement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday. The text of the agreement has not been released, and three people familiar with the agreement, who wished to remain anonymous, said that its details would not be finalized until it is signed - the outlet writes.

According to available information, a White House spokesperson declined to comment on the details of the forthcoming agreement but reiterated the U.S. administration’s position that its signing "will ensure and protect the security of Greenland and the United States."

Denmark, meanwhile, says that the new agreement provides for Arctic security under NATO oversight, rather than joint responsibility solely between the United States and Denmark.

The agreement was concluded after several months of pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has long said he wants the United States to control Greenland and has at times refused to rule out military or economic force to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory. According to polls, the overwhelming majority of Greenlanders rejected the idea. Trump’s threats, which peaked in January, triggered a diplomatic crisis in NATO and pushed Denmark and Greenland into talks with Washington aimed at easing the pressure - the outlet notes.

We will remind you

Denmark and Greenland concluded an agreement granting the United States permanent control over security in Greenland.

Russia is restoring military bases in the Arctic and conducting missile drills there — Kallas