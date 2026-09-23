The railway station in Kyiv was not damaged by the Russian attack, but there were new strikes in two districts

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Kyiv Central Railway Station was not damaged as a result of the Russian morning attack, but there are consequences in other districts. This was reported by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the capital's mayor Vitalii Klitschko on September 23, UNN writes.

What happened to the railway station in Kyiv

In connection with reports of a strike near Kyiv Central Railway Station, we report: the station was not damaged. At the same time, we urge everyone to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is over. Take care! - Ukrzaliznytsia said on social media.

What is known about the consequences

From 11 a.m. on September 23, new consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in two districts of Kyiv.

"In the Holosiivskyi district, a UAV also fell on the territory of a transport infrastructure facility," Mayor Klitschko wrote on social media.

He later added: "In the Solomianskyi district, a UAV fell onto a store building. Emergency services are heading to the site."

The Kyiv City Military Administration also stated that "in the Holosiivskyi district, a UAV was recorded falling onto the roof of a non-residential building."

Klitschko later also noted that "in the Solomianskyi district, a UAV struck a nine-story non-residential building at the level of the fourth floor."

Russians attacked the railway in Kyiv: a railway worker was injured, and trains are delayed