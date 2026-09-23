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Defense Forces struck a warehouse belonging to "Rubicon" and the occupiers’ drone control centers, General Staff reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1488 views

The Defense Forces struck Russian military facilities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The targets included warehouses, UAV control centers, and personnel.

Defense Forces struck a warehouse belonging to "Rubicon" and the occupiers’ drone control centers, General Staff reports
illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of UAV command posts, a UAV depot of the "Rubicon" unit, and other enemy facilities in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 22 and during the night of September 23, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities belonging to the Russian aggressor," the statement said.

In the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka Persha and Dachne in Donetsk region, enemy UAV command posts were struck. Also in Donetsk region, near the settlement of Volnovakha, a UAV depot belonging to the "Rubicon" unit was struck

- the General Staff reported.

In addition, according to the General Staff, "Ukrainian soldiers struck the enemy forces’ logistics facilities."

"In the area of the settlement of Kundryuche in Luhansk region, a fuel and lubricants depot was struck, while in the areas of the settlements of Hirnyk and Velyka Shyshivka in Donetsk region, logistics depots were struck," the General Staff said in its statement.

The General Staff also reported that "in the area of the settlement of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, a concentration of personnel from a UAV unit was struck."

Russia attacked Ukraine with 161 drones, including "Banderols" - how the air defense performed23.09.26, 08:17 • 3572 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volnovakha