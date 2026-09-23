Russia attacked Ukraine with 161 drones, including "Banderols" - how the air defense performed

$44.710.0351.370.17
ukenru
04:43 AM • 5526 views
Lavrov arrived in New York and will meet with Rubio today: they will discuss the war in Ukraine
03:15 AM • 13887 views
Belgium has received 3 more F-35s, bringing the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine closer
02:17 AM • 14683 views
In Ukraine, the "Chahar" barrier was created, which cuts FPV drones’ fiber-optic cables in one secondPhoto
01:17 AM • 12730 views
Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi promised to continue supporting Ukraine at her first meeting with Zelenskyy
12:56 AM • 11941 views
Latvia and Estonia will impose national sanctions on Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman after the EU restrictions are lifted
11:57 PM • 12153 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to involve Xi Jinping in putting pressure on Putin
September 22, 11:14 PM • 12096 views
Zelenskyy summed up what he managed to discuss with Trump and what the next steps will be to end the war with the Russian Federation
September 22, 10:56 PM • 10965 views
The U.S., Greenland and Denmark Agreement: What It Entails and How It Will Change Security in the Arctic
September 22, 10:18 PM • 10738 views
The Neryungri State District Power Plant caught fire in Yakutia, 5,500 km from the Ukrainian borderVideo
September 22, 09:30 PM • 11662 views
Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Burnham and warned of Russia preparing a new massive attackVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
89%
748mm
Popular news
It has become known what Hayden Panettiere died fromSeptember 22, 09:05 PM • 16103 views
Dolph Lundgren admitted that he considered legal suicide while battling cancerSeptember 22, 10:06 PM • 13173 views
Princess Diana joked about her own funeral two months before her deathSeptember 22, 11:06 PM • 11160 views
Taylor Swift announced a new song "Patient Zero"12:06 AM • 9578 views
Pamela Anderson abandoned her rule and appeared in public with bold makeup01:05 AM • 8050 views
Publications
Autumnal Equinox 2026: Exact Time, Folk Weather Signs and Traditions05:15 AM • 140 views
What is a guided aerial bomb: range, speed, and countermeasuresPhotoVideo04:10 AM • 5676 views
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der LeyenSeptember 22, 01:46 PM • 31654 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is MissingSeptember 22, 01:06 PM • 36609 views
How to use a seized account during martial lawSeptember 22, 12:20 PM • 43704 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson abandoned her rule and appeared in public with bold makeup01:05 AM • 8270 views
Taylor Swift announced a new song "Patient Zero"12:06 AM • 9784 views
Princess Diana joked about her own funeral two months before her deathSeptember 22, 11:06 PM • 11267 views
Dolph Lundgren admitted that he considered legal suicide while battling cancerSeptember 22, 10:06 PM • 13278 views
It has become known what Hayden Panettiere died fromSeptember 22, 09:05 PM • 16199 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Heating
FAB-500
FAB-250

Russia attacked Ukraine with 161 drones, including "Banderols" - how the air defense performed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

During the night of September 23, Russia launched 161 drones at Ukraine, including 82 jet-powered Shaheds. Air defense shot down or suppressed 122 targets.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 161 drones, including "Banderols" - how the air defense performed

Russia attacked Ukraine with 161 drones during the night of September 23; 122 of them were shot down or suppressed, including three "Banderols." UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force.

What Russia used to strike and where from

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force, during the night of September 23 (starting at 18:00 on September 22), the enemy attacked with 161 Shahed-type attack UAVs (82 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, Parodiya-type decoy drones, as well as "Banderol"/"Dan-T" drones, launched from the following areas: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo—in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and Hvardiiske—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How many were destroyed by air defense

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense had shot down/suppressed 119 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, drones of other types, and three "Banderol"/"Dan-T" drones,

the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force reported.

Hits by the enemy’s means of air attack were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at eight locations.

The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

It has become known how much equipment and manpower of the occupiers the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated in one day23.09.26, 07:17 • 1572 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk