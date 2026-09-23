Russia attacked Ukraine with 161 drones, including "Banderols" - how the air defense performed

Russia attacked Ukraine with 161 drones during the night of September 23; 122 of them were shot down or suppressed, including three "Banderols." UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force.

What Russia used to strike and where from

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force, during the night of September 23 (starting at 18:00 on September 22), the enemy attacked with 161 Shahed-type attack UAVs (82 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, Parodiya-type decoy drones, as well as "Banderol"/"Dan-T" drones, launched from the following areas: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo—in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and Hvardiiske—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How many were destroyed by air defense

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense had shot down/suppressed 119 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, drones of other types, and three "Banderol"/"Dan-T" drones, the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force reported.

Hits by the enemy’s means of air attack were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at eight locations.

The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

It has become known how much equipment and manpower of the occupiers the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated in one day