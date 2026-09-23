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It has become known how much equipment and manpower of the occupiers the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Over the past day, Russia lost 1,560 military personnel, 1,426 UAVs, and hundreds of pieces of equipment. Total personnel losses reached 1,522,440 people.

It has become known how much equipment and manpower of the occupiers the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated in one day

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,560 Russian servicemen and destroyed hundreds of pieces of the occupiers’ equipment. The total personnel losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,522,440 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, over the past day the Russian army lost 3 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 1 multiple-launch rocket system and 2 air-defense systems.

The Defense Forces also destroyed 1,426 operational-tactical UAVs, 380 vehicles and fuel tankers, 3 ground robotic systems and 4 pieces of special equipment.

Russia’s total losses

Since February 24, 2022, Russian forces have lost 12,367 tanks, 25,387 armored combat vehicles, 50,216 artillery systems, 2,152 multiple-launch rocket systems and 1,665 air-defense systems.

In addition, the occupiers’ losses amount to 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 530,560 operational-tactical UAVs, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

The General Staff noted that the data are being уточнені.

What is a guided aerial bomb: range, speed, and countermeasures23.09.26, 07:10 • 534 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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