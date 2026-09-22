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Trump said that during his meeting with Zelenskyy he would discuss the issue of supplying Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

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Donald Trump said that during the meeting he would discuss supplying Patriot missiles to Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He noted Ukraine's powerful production.

Trump said that during his meeting with Zelenskyy he would discuss the issue of supplying Patriot missiles to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said that during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he would discuss the issue of supplying Ukraine with Patriot missiles, reports UNN

"Well, we will discuss it. We will discuss it right now. If you had come in at the end, we would already have had an answer, but we will talk about it now," Trump said. 

Putin is ready to meet to bring an end to the war in Ukraine - Trump22.09.26, 21:12 • 1426 views

He noted that Ukraine has a very powerful production capacity and very capable people. 

We remind you 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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